© lavitreiu dreamstime.com Analysis | March 30, 2015
Why Intel is considering acquiring Altera
Tom Hackenberg, principal analyst embedded processing for IHS, has provided us with his thought on Intel's potential acquisition of Altera. How would this acquisition affect the semiconductor landscape?
According to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Friday, March 27, 2015, Intel is in talks to buy Altera. Intel’s largest purchase comes on the heels of a long series of semiconductor mergers and acquisitions – including NXP and Freescale, Cypress Semiconductor and Spansion, Lattice Semiconductor and Silicon Image, Qualcomm and CSR, Infineon and International Rectifier, and several more. Each of these mergers has had an influence on various markets.
How would Intel’s acquisition of Altera affect the semiconductor landscape?
Intel is the largest supplier of microprocessors (MPU) in the world, with overall semiconductor revenues near $50 billion in 2014 and MPUs comprising 80 percent of that revenue. While not as large as Intel, with $2 billion in 2014 revenues, Altera is the second-largest supplier of programmable logic devices (PLD) and system-on-chip (SoC) field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs).
The largest market for Intel’s MPU is computers, including portable PCs and tablets, desktop PCs, notebooks, servers and high-performance computing (HPC) platforms. In the last several years, demand has stagnated for PCs and other products in this category, and it’s IHS predicts that the tablet market is entering a saturation phase with slowing growth; however, Intel supplies a host of integrated chip solutions to many markets beyond computers, and it is in many of these markets that Intel has the most potential for continued growth.
Telecommunications infrastructure is perhaps one of the largest synergetic markets for Intel and Altera. Intel is already the leading supplier of high-performance wired and wireless telecommunications infrastructure processor solutions, and with an increasing market for internet-of-things (IoT) connected devices, these markets provide opportunity for the right solutions. Altera’s position as a strong supplier of broadband, networking and telecommunications solutions was likely a crucial consideration for Intel, when the company decided to enter into talks with Altera. There are a few small overlaps to consider, such as the Altera SoC FPGA with embedded ARM Cortex A processors; however, on the whole, Intel’s x86 microprocessors and applications processors would be very complementary to Altera’s broad base of programmable logic, especially for networking solutions. Intel microprocessors are optimized for high performance control, and Altera PLDs and FPGAs are flexible and can be easily configured to process huge parallel streams of packet data, as a coprocessor to the MPU, which could be a key strength of the merger.
By Tom Hackenberg, principal analyst, embedded processing, for IHS. Images provided by © IHS
How would Intel’s acquisition of Altera affect the semiconductor landscape?
Intel is the largest supplier of microprocessors (MPU) in the world, with overall semiconductor revenues near $50 billion in 2014 and MPUs comprising 80 percent of that revenue. While not as large as Intel, with $2 billion in 2014 revenues, Altera is the second-largest supplier of programmable logic devices (PLD) and system-on-chip (SoC) field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs).
The largest market for Intel’s MPU is computers, including portable PCs and tablets, desktop PCs, notebooks, servers and high-performance computing (HPC) platforms. In the last several years, demand has stagnated for PCs and other products in this category, and it’s IHS predicts that the tablet market is entering a saturation phase with slowing growth; however, Intel supplies a host of integrated chip solutions to many markets beyond computers, and it is in many of these markets that Intel has the most potential for continued growth.
Telecommunications infrastructure is perhaps one of the largest synergetic markets for Intel and Altera. Intel is already the leading supplier of high-performance wired and wireless telecommunications infrastructure processor solutions, and with an increasing market for internet-of-things (IoT) connected devices, these markets provide opportunity for the right solutions. Altera’s position as a strong supplier of broadband, networking and telecommunications solutions was likely a crucial consideration for Intel, when the company decided to enter into talks with Altera. There are a few small overlaps to consider, such as the Altera SoC FPGA with embedded ARM Cortex A processors; however, on the whole, Intel’s x86 microprocessors and applications processors would be very complementary to Altera’s broad base of programmable logic, especially for networking solutions. Intel microprocessors are optimized for high performance control, and Altera PLDs and FPGAs are flexible and can be easily configured to process huge parallel streams of packet data, as a coprocessor to the MPU, which could be a key strength of the merger.
There are other applications and markets where a high performance MPU and configurable logic are designed to work side by side: Industrial applications for military and aerospace, manufacturing and process control, automotive applications, security and surveillance, broadcast, and many more. Even in HPC, FPGAs will perform coprocessing functions. Whether it is offering complementary solutions, or combining intellectual property, in order to create new unique SoCs, the combined potential of Intel and Altera should be well poised to target a growing telecommunications market and IoT applications.
By Tom Hackenberg, principal analyst, embedded processing, for IHS. Images provided by © IHS
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments