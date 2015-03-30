© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Kinpo advances – expands capacity in Philippines

Kinpo Electronics – the Taiwanese ODM – is planning to invest some UD 30 million in order to expand its production capacity at its subsidiary in the Philippines.

The subsidiary has saw its first production facility start operating in 2015, the company is however planning to add a second facility which is scheduled to be complete by the end of May 2015, according to DigiTimes citing Chinese-language Commercial Times.



The subsidiary is currently producing calculators but will focus more on consumer electronics in the future, the report concludes.