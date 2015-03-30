© andreypopov dreamstime.com

PartnerTech expands with Getinge Infection Control

PartnerTech has signed a new framework agreement with Swedish Getinge Infection Control AB covering manufacturing of products for Getinge’s sterilization and disinfection equipment.

PartnerTech has long been a supplier of electronics to Getinge. With the new agreement PartnerTech extends its commitment to cover manufacturing of complete modules in which electronics continue to be a component. The agreement includes a number of PartnerTech’s units within the Systems Integration and Electronics divisions; Myslowice, Sieradz, Åtvidaberg, Atlanta and Dongguan. Additional volumes are expected at approximately SEK 55 million (roughly EUR 5.8 million) in 2015.



”We consider PartnerTech a strategic supplier. We benefit from their broad competence in several important product areas as well as from their global presence,” says Klas Arildsson, Senior Vice President, Getinge Infection Control AB.



"This is a significant agreement which deepens the cooperation between PartnerTech and Getinge Group. It strengthens PartnerTech’s position as an industrial partner within MedTech and it is further proof of our expertise in manufacturing medical equipment. Our presence in Europe, Asia and USA is crucial in order for us to provide cost efficient support for our customer’s global operations.” says Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO, PartnerTech AB.