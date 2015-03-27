© norebbo dreamstime.com

Google to develop surgical robotics with J&J

Johnson & Johnson is teaming up with Google to develop surgical robotics aiming to benefit surgeons.

Ethicon, a medical device company in the Johnson & Johnson family of companies, has executed a definitive agreement to enter into a strategic collaboration with Google, working with the Life Sciences team.



The companies will bring together capabilities, intellectual property and expertise to create a robotic-assisted surgical platform capable of integrating advanced technologies with the goal of improving health care delivery in the operating room.



“For more than 60 years, Ethicon has developed products and technologies that have transformed the way surgery is done,” said Gary Pruden, Worldwide Chairman, Global Surgery Group, Johnson & Johnson. “This collaboration with Google is another important step in our commitment to advancing surgical care, and together, we aim to put the best science, technology and surgical know-how in the hands of medical teams around the world.”



Robotic-assisted surgery is a type of minimally invasive surgery that uses technology to give surgeons more control, access and accuracy during the surgical procedure while minimizing trauma and scarring, enabling accelerated post-surgical healing. The companies seek to develop new robotic tools and capabilities for surgeons and operating room professionals that integrate medical device technology with robotic systems, imaging and data analytics.