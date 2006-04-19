VaST Europe names new general manager

VaST Systems Technology Corporation has announced that Jean-Marc Talbot, PhD, has been named as general manager of VaST Europe. Talbot will be reporting directly to VaST's president and CEO, Alain Labat.

“Jean-Marc's outstanding background in embedded systems design, modeling and simulation, combined with an in-depth knowledge of the tools that serve these areas, will greatly enhance our European presence as well as enrich my executive staff team,” commented Labat. “He has previously served as a president and COO, as well as functioning as a vice president of sales and a developer. We are very excited to have Jean-Marc join our European team as general manager.”



Talbot possesses an outstanding background in embedded systems design, modeling, simulation and tools that serve these areas. He spent eight years in industry (Schneider Electric and Thales) as a simulation team leader. Talbot had various management responsibilities at SIMULOG, a software house specializing in simulation and computer science, ultimately holding the position of vice president of sales and marketing. He was one of the founders of Esterel Technologies, where he was COO, and also spent two years as CEO of its US subsidiary in Silicon Valley. Talbot holds a PhD in Applied Mathematics from the University of Paris and a MBA from the University of Grenoble.

"I am very pleased to join VaST, which is already one of the few names that count in the SoC embedded design tools market and will become the leader in this area. The company has both an outstanding technology and talented management team and I look forward to contributing to the company's worldwide deployment."

