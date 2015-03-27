© svi

SVI: 'Bigger and better than before'

As of the end of March, SVI have three newly rebuilt manufacturing facilities fully equipped and up and running to replace its main production facility that was destroyed by fire 12th November 2014.

The combined square meters of space and numbers of SMT lines in the three new facilities exceed what SVI had before the fire, so SVI are now announcing that they are "back, bigger and better than before".



SVI’s new facilities are fully protected with fire sprinkler systems meeting NFPA 13 and other top international standards for fire detection, prevention and suppression systems. "The SMT room, like most areas in our new facilities, is essentially a fire-proof vault with walls and ceiling made with fire-safe insulation materials from the Danish company ROCKWOOL International A/S."



New facilities include four Class 7 and 8 clean rooms and all-new, top-of-the-line equipment, including the latest SMT technology from Fuji.



Further expansion is planned by SVI for Q3 for the additional of two further specialised facilities, based on strong demand from both existing and new customers for SVI, the company informs Evertiq.