Sagentia and TT sign multi-year licensing deal
Sagentia, a product and technology development company, has signed a multi-year licence agreement with TT Electronics for Sagentia’s MuTrack and Sensopad platform position sensing technologies.
According the company, these novel technologies offer a lower cost, robust alternative to existing sensors that are available, enabling improvements in performance and efficiency and helping to differentiate otherwise commoditised products.
Dr Alun James, Senior Vice President at Sagentia, comments: “With these two platform technologies we are really taking position sensing to the next level. This has been achieved through combining deep knowledge of sensor physics and advanced modelling methods, with robust engineering of digital electronics, sensor design and software algorithms. Our partnership with TT Electronics has been built through 10 years of successful sensor sales in the automotive market and it is great to see this partnership now extend into new markets and new technologies”.
The new agreement with TT Electronics, which is in place until 2021, builds upon the pre-existing licence agreement, extending it into other industrial markets and also now includes the next generation MuTrack platform. Under the terms of the new agreement, TT Electronics is granted certain non-exclusive rights to Sagentia’s MuTrack and Sensopad technologies.
Commenting on the deal, Tim Biggs, Sensor Technologist at TT Cambridge, said: “This really is game changing, giving us access to whole new market sectors and allowing us to tackle opportunities our competitors simply can’t address. Our proven expertise in the automotive field as a whole, and with Autopad in particular, will really put us at the head of the field as we leverage this new technology”.
