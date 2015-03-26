© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

PKC wins new EUR 30 million contracts

PKC Group has won new business contracts in the amount of about EUR 30 million from two major global vehicle manufacturers.

The new contracts are estimated to launch by 2018 and to generate annual revenue of about EUR 30 million.



The major part of the revenue relates to the engagement of PKC North America to manufacture high current fuse modules and associated EDS routing and retention shields for a new light vehicle platform. The focus of the PKC North America components has been on special power distribution center (PDC) development for commercial and light commercial vehicles. However, extension of this product line to light vehicles provides PKC with economies of scale and strengthens its partnership with a key customer.



In addition, PKC Group has been selected as a global wiring harness supplier to a leading global agriculture vehicle manufacturer. PKC Group will supply complete harnesses to a new agricultural equipment platform.