exceet opens Berlin office

Strengthening of exceet activities in the field of the electronic health card with local presence and as a direct contact for associations and politics

exceet Group AG has opened a new office in central Berlin. With the new office the company aims to position itself at the heart of the e-health market.



exceet has opened premises situated in the immediate vicinity of key contact partners in business, politics and health-focused associations. These close relations with e-health decision-makers offer exceet an opportunity to take current developments into account in its customer projects, particularly in matters related to the electronic health card (eGK).



Over the past years, exceet was strongly involved in the conceptualization and implementation of the new telematics infrastructure (TI) required for the eGK and realized major components of the TI as it stands today. exceet will rely on its new location in central Berlin to help drive these and further IT security projects in the fields of e-health and industry.



“The new offices in Germany’s capital let us react even more rapidly to developments as they unfold. It helps us drive innovation and competitive benefits for businesses and organizations”, says Ulrich Reutner, Chief Executive Officer der exceet Group AG. “And with such a central location in northern Germany, we also offer our staff a highly attractive job posting.”