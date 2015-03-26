© critical manufacturing deutschland gmbh

AT&S selects Critical Manufacturing’s MES

PCB manufacturer AT&S has selected Critical Manufacturing for the implementation of cmNavigo MES in its new IC Substrate facility in China.

AT&S Chongqing Co. Ltd. will gain an integrated system for management of production operations and effective automated information flows.



“Collecting more data for a complete traceability record is increasingly important. With separate systems, this is very time consuming. To be efficient, we need a higher automation level and without the right partner it’s impossible to achieve our goals”, says Alois Schacherl, MES/AES Project Manager for AT&S Chongqing. “Planning for a new manufacturing facility involves many disciplines and considerations. Everything must come together at the same time, creating tremendous challenges. Together with Critical Manufacturing we have a phase and sprint approach to cover all needs in a very tough time frame.”



The project will last for two years and it includes all functions of cmNavigo 4.0 MES, including its new Scheduling feature for optimizing production to meet customer demand.