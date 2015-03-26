© makerbot

MakerBot and WYNIT enter distribution partnership

3D printing equipment manufacturer MakerBot is expanding its distribution network with the addition of WYNIT as a distributor of its 3D printing and scanning products in the US and Canada.

WYNIT is a distributor of prosumer, professional and consumer 3D printer technology. With a dedicated 3D printing team to assist resellers, WYNIT is expected to help expand availability of MakerBot 3D printers and scanners in North America.



“We see this partnership with MakerBot as a great opportunity to expand our expertise and service capabilities around 3D printing technology. The specialized vertical market customers we serve in the engineering, design and educational industries align well with MakerBot’s full line of products”