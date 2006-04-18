Sony Ericsson - a helping<br>hand for Flextronics

Sony Ericsson´s tremendous results for its first quarter may lift the results for the major EMS provider Flextronics.

Sony Ericsson which accounts for about ten percent of Flextronics revenue reported 55 percent improved sales for its first quarter 2006. This may according to Kevin Kessel at the analyst firm Bear Stearns have a positive effect on Flextronics Q4 results which is expected to reach revenues of $3.5 billion.