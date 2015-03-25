© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Bellerophon selects Flextronics as manufacturing partner

Bellerophon Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, has selected Flextronics as its manufacturing partner for the INOpulse Mark2, the company's pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device.

Bellerophon and Flextronics have entered into an agreement under which Flextronics will manufacture, repair and service the Mark2 devices to be used in Bellerophon's INOpulse clinical development programs.



Jonathan Peacock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bellerophon Therapeutics, noted, "We are pleased to work with Flextronics, an established, global leader, for the manufacturing of our next-generation device. This new device is significantly smaller, lighter and more user friendly than the previous version, which we believe will help patients to be more compliant with their therapy. Flextronics' experience with manufacturing medical devices, including portable drug delivery systems, was important to us, and we look forward to working with them to have devices ready for our upcoming Phase 3 trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) which we expect to commence in the second half of 2015."



"Flextronics is proud to collaborate and provide innovative manufacturing solutions to Bellerophon for its next-generation, nitric oxide delivery device--INOpulse Mark2," said Mark Kemp, President of Flextronics Medical. "We are thrilled to provide supply chain solutions that support Bellerophon's efforts to further advance therapies for PAH, a rare and progressive lung disease."



Flextronics will produce the INOpulse Mark2 for Bellerophon at its facility in Dallas, Texas.