© rasa messina francesca dreamstime.com

TSK helps repairing at Würth Niedernhall

Würth has authorised TSK Schill GmbH for scrapping and repair the machinery after the fire at the PCB manufacturers facility in Niedernhall.

Some 10 weeks after the devastating fire at Würth Elektronik in Niedernhall, the company requested TSK Schill to scrap and repair the wet process equipment damaged during the disaster.



Some of the lines that were affected indirectly are going to TSK Schill GmbH in Gaeufelden, for overhauling and repairing.



Two machines will be installed in the renovated building after repairs and water-, safety- and functional testing have been completed.