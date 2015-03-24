© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Mitsubishi Electric to invest $33 million in American subsidiary

Mitsubishi Electric will invest roughly USD 33 million, in its subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, (MEAA) to expand and newly construct facilities for the increased production of high-efficiency alternators.

The move is the latest step in an ongoing expansion of MEAA’s North American market. The U.S. market is expected to enjoy increased vehicle sales, including surging demand for fuel-efficient vehicles in the face of ever-stringent regulations concerning fuel efficiency.



The new additions will increase the production capacity for core parts used in these alternators, enabling MEAA to meet growing demand as it continues to expand its North American market.