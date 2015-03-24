© leoni

Leoni acquires site to build its “Factory of the Future”

Cable systems provider Leoni has acquired a site in the industrial area of Roth near Nuremberg, providing another step towards realising the company's plans for the “factory of the future”.

The cables specialist plans to leave its current site in the centre of Roth and to move to the outskirts. With this project Leoni is making a contribution to safeguarding and future creation of jobs.



Given that the production site in the centre of Roth no longer provided any scope for development as it is constrained by the street, the Rednitz river and the factory canal, Leoni decided to build its Factory of the Future on the city’s outskirts – and thereby also to realise additional production capacity. A milestone has now been reached with the company's purchase of a 134'000 square meter site in the ‘An der Lände’ industrial area.



Buildings with space totalling 48'000 square meters are to be erected on the site. The company will also expand specialised work which aims to add more value as well as optimising its logistical processes.



“By expanding and modernising its production capacity, Leoni will continue in the future to rely on Roth as a location for developing and producing high quality cables,” Dr Klaus Probst, CEO & President of Leoni AG, emphasized upon signing of the site purchase contract with the City of Roth. “My special thanks go to our staff members in Roth who, with their personal input, are providing the project with crucial support. The Factory of the Future will make a key contribution to safeguarding our competitiveness on a long-term basis.”



The buildings will comprise, among other things, a laboratory and development centre as well as educational and advanced training facility.



Now that the site has been purchased, the plans provide for construction to commence in mid 2016. Based on an estimated construction period of about 18 months, Leoni expects to start step-by-step relocation of its ongoing production from the existing plant in early 2018. Relocation to the new faclity is likely to be completed in early 2019.