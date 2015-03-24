© lockheed martin

Kitron receives contract from Lockheed Martin

Kitron AS, a subsidiary of Kitron, has received a contract from Lockheed Martin Mission Systems and Training for production of Integrated Backplane Assembly, for deliveries to the F-35 low rate initial production program, LRIP 9 and 10.

The delivery starts second half of 2015 and ends second half of 2017. The contract value is USD 6.5 million.



Norway is one of the international partner countries participating in the F-35 program. Under the Manufacturing License Agreement between Kitron and Lockheed Martin Mission Systems and Training, Kitron will manufacture, test, maintain and repair the Integrated Backplane Assembly in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.



"We have been a supplier for the F-35 program for 10 years and this contract confirms that Kitron is an important supplier for Lockheed Martin" says Dag Songedal, Managing Director of Kitron AS.