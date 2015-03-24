© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Yamaha Motor IM to boost support for customers in Spain

Yamaha Motor IM Europe is strengthening its support for Spain’s electronic manufacturers by entering into a co-operation with Trusted Technology Spain.

The new partner will support the complete Yamaha portfolio of SMT equipment, and is setting up a dedicated demonstration and application facility at its headquarters in Barcelona.



The owner of Trusted Technology Spain, Luigi Mancini, also owns Mancini Enterprise, Yamaha’s representative in Italy since 2011. Javier Pascual joins Trusted Technology Spain as sales director, bringing many years of experience to the Spanish team.



“Yamaha Trusted Technology Spain takes pre- and post-sales support to a new level by introducing an experienced, local source for equipment backup, process assistance, and commercial services,” said Javier Pascual. “The timing is perfect, as the new and advanced products now joining Yamaha’s line-up empower customers to address exciting opportunities which are emerging in sectors such as automotive, communications and smart energy.”