Flextronics sells its software development

Flextronics is now selling off a majority stake in its software development business to private-equity firm Kohlberg Kravis for $900 million.

"The transaction is the continuation of our previously announced strategy of focusing on the reacceleration of significant growth opportunities in our core EMS business, which includes design, vertically-integrated manufacturing services, components and logistics", Flextronics CEO Michael McNamara told Circuitsassembly.