© cyphy works

Motorola Solutions invests in drone maker CyPhy Works

More companies are eyeing the opportunities within the drones market, and Motorola Solutions with its investment in unmanned aerial vehicle developer CyPhy Works is but the latest.

Founded by Helen Greiner, co-founder of iRobot, CyPhy Works has developed a drone technology and business roadmap that use “microfilament tether” technology which enables long-duration or persistent flight with secure streaming of high-speed data and high-definition video.



“Real-time information is a powerful tool for our public safety and commercial customers,” said Paul Steinberg, chief technology officer at Motorola Solutions. “A tethered drone collecting situational awareness in large or hard-to-reach locations quickly puts eyes and ears on the scene, enabling our customers to read the moment, know what’s relevant and help them make fast decisions about how to deploy resources. This can help not only resolve incidents faster but also provide information to help prevent critical situations from happening in the first place.”



The company offers “no-pilot” hardware systems, autopilot and control software, uninterrupted high-definition and infrared imaging, and laser measurement sensors.



Motorola Solutions’ investment in CyPhy Works is part of its strategy to advance mission-critical communications by connecting public safety and commercial customers with real-time data and intelligence. CyPhy Works is part of Motorola Solutions’ investments in technologies that are contributing to the smart public safety solutions.



“The opportunity to offer flying robots, or UAVs, to the public safety and commercial sectors for imaging, mapping, monitoring and other applications is truly exciting,” said Greiner, CyPhy Works CEO. “Our robust platform is specifically designed for field operations in rough real-world conditions.”