Motorola's new production base to start operations in May

Motorola's new production base in Wuhan, China, is almost ready to begin operating. Commercial production is scheduled to begin in early May.

The new facility is aiming to produce some 16 million handsets in 2015, for a total production value of USD 2.41 billion, according to a report in DigiTimes citing Chinese-language tech.sina.com.



The production base will also house a global operating hub and an R&D testing center (which will begin operating in the second half on 2016), the report concludes.