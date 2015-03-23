© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

HTC appoints Cher Wang as CEO

HTC has named Cher Wang, Chairman and co-founder of HTC, as CEO, effective immediately. Peter Chou will transition to a strategic new role leading future product innovation.

“We are seeing rapid changes in the industry, with the smartphone as our personal hub connecting us to a growing world of smart devices. We pioneered the smartphone industry; now we are applying that thinking to realize the potential of a new generation of connected products and services. The overwhelming response that our virtual reality product, HTC Vive, received earlier this month underlines the importance of these new connected technologies for our future,” said Cher Wang, Chairman and CEO, HTC. “As an entrepreneur at heart, I am excited to see so many new opportunities, and I am honoured to accept this opportunity to help shape the next stage of HTC’s development.”



Over the last two years, Ms. Wang had been increasingly involved in the running of various aspects of the business, to allow Mr. Chou to focus on product development.



In his time as CEO, Peter Chou oversaw the transition of HTC from a handheld device ODM to a global branded company. In his new executive role as Head of HTC Future Development Lab, Mr. Chou will be focus on identifying future growth opportunities for the Company.