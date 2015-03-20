© igor stevanovic dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 20, 2015
New Low Voltage Directive: Risk assessment part of conformity procedure
The new Low Voltage Directive (LVD) 2014/35/EU, harmonising the legal requirements of the EU's member-states with regard to the supply of electrical equipment for use within certain voltage limits on the market, replaces Directive 2006/95/EC.
Based on the principle that CE marking pursuant to the Low Voltage Directive should only be possible in conformance to the corresponding standard, application of 2014/35/EU will be mandatory as from April 20, 2016 for electrical equipment with rated voltages within the defined limits. However, the FBDi is advising that conformance to it be incorporated into all new procedures with immediate effect.
New requirements include clearer identification of the product by name, manufacturer and importer and also, depending on volumes, by product or batch number. As previously, the manufacturer (in the case of imported goods, the manufacturer's authorized agent, or the importer) shall implement conformity assessment procedures and draw up technical documentation to verify the conformity of the electrical equipment concerned to the requirements of 2014/35/EU.
A new requirement in this context is a risk analysis and assessment (annex III) to be conducted as part of conformity assessment procedures. The manufacturer or its authorized agent is then required to issue an EU Declaration of Conformity (as previously, this does not have to be issued to the customer, but only to official authorities as and when required) and affix the CE mark.
It should also be noted that all affected products placed on the market for the first time as from April 20, 2016 will require a new Declaration of Conformity.
