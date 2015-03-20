© flynt dreamstime.com

Foxconn: no iPhones were stolen

There has reportedly been some mischief going on at Hon Hai's – Foxconn – facilities in China, with reports claiming that thousands of iPhone 6 phones have been stolen.

The company has – in a statement to Focus Taiwan – confirmed that there was an incident. The incident involved pre-production phones which were manufactured for testing. The company did not specify which model it was but said it was not the iPhone 6. According to the company the incident was reported to the authorities



Local media reports that roughly 5'000 units of the iPhone 6 were stolen and shipped out – from the Foxconn's Zhengzhou, Henan Province facility – in a container.



However, the company claims to have a tight audit and control over its operations and denies that the phones were smuggled out of the facility in a container, writes Focus Taiwan.