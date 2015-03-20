© limata Electronics Production | March 20, 2015
Limata opens new demo center
Limata GmbH is putting its money where its mouth is by allowing clients to put the company's machines through its paces at the new demonstration center at the production site in Ismaning, Munich.
“Due to our own demo center PCB manufactures can have a detailed look on the technology in operation and convince themselves of the simple way of working with the LDI”, explains Attila Heim, general manager of Limata Ltd. “Interested manufacturers can immediately evaluate the quality of the laser direct imaging and experience the sampling of photo and solder resist”, says Attila Heim.
The clients are able to have an instant look on the exposure results due to the developing system from the company Schmid. “The own industrial developing system assures thereby reproducible results within the demo center, as well as subsequent within the production. Not only will our clients benefit from the demo center, but also Limata. Therefore an investigation in such a demo center can be easily justified”, states Matthias Nagel, CTO of Limata Ltd.
