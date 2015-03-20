© creasencesro dreamstime.com

AQ continues its expansion in Asia

Swedish AQ Group is continuing its investment in Asia with a start-up of manufacturing operations in Thailand.

For 15 years, AQ Holmbergs Suzhou, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AQ Group, has produced mechanical components and assemblies for customers in the telecom sector at its plant in Suzhou, China. Recently several of AQ Group customers that have manufacturing units in Thailand have expressed a desire for AQ to expand the operations close by in order to further strengthen our partnership.



The group has now decided to start up a manufacturing in Thailand, with metal stamping and assembly processes as its first step. The new unit, which will be located in Bangkok, will initially focus on the telecom industry and deliver directly to the customers, who are world-leading players in the industry.



AQ Thailand operations will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of AQ Holmbergs Suzhou. Operations is aimed to ramp up during first half of 2016.