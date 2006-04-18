Electronics Production | April 18, 2006
Sale of Epcos' tantalum business closed
EPCOS, one of the world's largest manufacturers of passive electronic components, closed the deal that transfers its tantalum capacitor business to US American capacitor manufacturer KEMET effective April 13, 2006. Now that all relevant regulatory authorities have approved the transaction the closing could be finalized.
The contract of sale between EPCOS and KEMET was signed on December 12, 2005. At that time supplementary agreements were also signed with KEMET to ensure customers an unimpeded supply of tantalum capacitors during a transitional period after closing. Under these agreements EPCOS will continue to be responsible for the sales of the products and caring for the customers of tantalum capacitors until they are gradually transferred to the KEMET sales organization. Moreover, EPCOS will continue to produce tantalum products on behalf of KEMET in Heidenheim, Germany, well into the second half of 2006.
The selling price for EPCOS' tantalum business is EUR 86.5 million. The sale will give EPCOS an expected cash inflow totaling EUR 70 million, the bulk of which will be paid in the current (third) quarter of fiscal 2006. The main difference between the selling price and the cash inflow is a discount on the selling price for the assumption of parts of the debt of the tantalum capacitor plant in Portugal as well as for severance payments and other personnel costs.
"By selling our tantalum business, we have eliminated the company's biggest loss-maker," said EPCOS President and CEO Gerhard Pegam. "This step makes EPCOS a more profitable and globally competitive company."
The selling price for EPCOS' tantalum business is EUR 86.5 million. The sale will give EPCOS an expected cash inflow totaling EUR 70 million, the bulk of which will be paid in the current (third) quarter of fiscal 2006. The main difference between the selling price and the cash inflow is a discount on the selling price for the assumption of parts of the debt of the tantalum capacitor plant in Portugal as well as for severance payments and other personnel costs.
"By selling our tantalum business, we have eliminated the company's biggest loss-maker," said EPCOS President and CEO Gerhard Pegam. "This step makes EPCOS a more profitable and globally competitive company."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments