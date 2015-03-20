© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Nordson ASYMTEK expands and restructures Americas sales team

With the changes, Brad Perkins has been promoted to general manager, Americas, for Nordson ASYMTEK. Terry Wilde has taken on the position of regional sales manager, Mexico, and Chris Heesch is district sales manager for the Southwestern USA.

Brad Perkins has been with Nordson ASYMTEK for 15 years, having held the positions of applications engineer, applications manager, and regional sales manager for the Southwestern USA and Latin America.



Perkins will manage the sales and service teams for the Americas. He takes over from long-time Nordson ASYMTEK general manager of the Americas, Paul Gallo, who recently retired.



Terry Wilde has been with Nordson ASYMTEK for 18 years, working in manufacturing, field service, new product development, and sales support.



Chris Heesch has been in the electronics industry for 20 years, starting as a mechanical designer of hot bar bonding systems working for the DIMA Group, which was recently purchased by Nordson Corporation. He transitioned into sales of hot bar systems and then expanded his expertise into dispensing, welding, and SMT pick-and-place equipment sales.