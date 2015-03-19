© tag heuer

TAG Heuer teams up with Google and Intel for a smartwatch

TAG Heuer, Google and Intel have entered a partnership to launch a Swiss smartwatch powered by Intel technology and Android Wear.

A Swiss watchmaker partnering with Silicon Valley, throw in some high-tech and a feeling of classic luxury will probably deliver something in the line of smartwatches that we yet have not seen.



The collaboration was made official at Baselworld, during a press conference held on Thursday 19th March at the TAG Heuer booth. Jean-Claude Biver, President of the Watch Division LVMH Group and CEO of TAG Heuer, David Singleton, Director of Engineering for Android Wear, and Michael Bell, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Intel’s New Devices Group, joined each other on stage.



"Swiss watchmaking and Silicon Valley is a marriage of technological innovation with watchmaking credibility. Our collaboration provides a rich host of synergies, forming a win-win partnership, and the potential for our three companies is enormous," said Jean-Claude Biver.



David Singleton noted, “By fusing beauty with technology, the Swiss watch has inspired generations of artists and engineers alike—including us at Google. So we’re thrilled to be working with TAG Heuer and Intel to bring a unique blend of emotion and innovation to the luxury market. Together, and using the Android Wear platform, we can imagine a better, beautiful, smarter watch.”



“As we work to enable technology experiences that provide greater utility and value to people, Intel is confident that a collective approach will inspire new innovation in wearable technology. The collaboration with TAG Heuer and Google brings us closer to realizing the vision of wearable technology with a distinctive smartwatch that elevates the category,” remarked Michael Bell.