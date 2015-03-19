ABB to connect Norwegian and German power grids

© abb

ABB has won an order worth around USD 900 million to construct Europe's longest HVDC grids, Nordlink, between Norway and Germany.

Click to zoom

© ABB

A consortium comprising of Statnett and TenneT as well as promotional bank KfW, has contracted ABB to supply on-shore high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations and the cable system in the German sector that will facilitate the first ever interconnection between the Norwegian and German power grids.The link will be 623 kilometers (km) long, making it the longest HVDC connection in Europe. It is scheduled to go into commercial operation in 2020. The contract also includes a five-year service agreement.“We are very pleased to be working with TenneT and Statnett on another landmark project that will support the integration of the European energy market. The smart combination of renewable power generation, e.g. solar and wind in Germany and hydro-electric in Norway, demonstrates that we can technologically enable a sustainable green energy policy across Europe,” said ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. “This order underlines ABB’s technology leadership in HVDC and is another milestone in restoring our Power Systems division to a path of long-term growth and profitability.”NordLink will be key in connecting Norway with Germany and has been designated as one of the European Commission’s projects of common interest to help create an integrated European Union energy market. The link will transmit power at a record capacity of 1,400 MW, which is enough to supply 3.6 million German households.ABB will design, engineer, supply and commission two 525 kilovolt (kV), 1,400 MW converter stations, using its Voltage Sourced Converter (VSC) technology, called HVDC Light. One station will be situated near Tonstad in southern Norway and the other near Wilster in northern Germany.As part of the project, ABB will also design, manufacture and install a 525 kV mass impregnated (MI) cable system in the German sector, which will include 154 km of subsea and 54 km of underground cable.-----Images