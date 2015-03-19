Jibo does the same as your phone - but as a robot

© jibo

Jibo or the world's first family robot, as the company puts it, just makes me want my own R2D2 even more, not a compromise which can't move.

© Jibo

Ok, I'm being harsh, Jibo is kind of cool, but limited nonetheless. While Jibo is able to read your messages, allow you to video-call people and take pictures, we all have our phones for that. And to be honest, it's not really such a hassle to bring up your phone to do either one of those things. And if you want to talk to a robot there's always Siri (maybe not the most intelligent conversational partner, but still).Well enough ranting, exactly what is Jibo? According to the company behind the legless bot, Jibo is a robot that can:To be honest, I really don't see the use of a robot that does pretty much the same as my phone and weighs a couple of kilos more. The technology and progress made with the Jibo is undeniably cool, but the purpose is still blurry for me. And I would not really like to have a giant eye tracking my every move in my house constantly asking: “Whatcha doin?” That wasn't fun as a teenager, and it wouldn't be fun with Jibo either.----All images and videos