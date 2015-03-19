© pinonsky dreamstime.com

ABB moves production from Sweden to Poland

200 positions will disappear from ABB's operations in Västerås, Sweden, as the company is moving its assembly of low-voltage motors to Poland and Finland.

Negotiations with the unions will commence and it looks like 200 people from the LV Motor unit will loose their jobs.



In Västerås, ABB will instead focus on component manufacturing of medium-sized engines. The assembly of low-voltage motors will be moved to Poland and Finland, according to Swedish newspaper VLT. The change will affects both blue and white collar employees, as well as consultants.



Johan Söderström, CEO of ABB Sweden told the newspaper that the company will do everything in its power to resolve the issue for its employees. And as production will not move until about one and a half year, the possibility to find solutions for to all concerned exist.