© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Asustek recruiting new talent for emerging businesses

Asustek Computer is reportedly looking to increase its workforce by 1'000 new employees in March 2015, in a move to expand its emerging businesses such as IoT and wearables.

The company will recruit new people in both Taiwan and China and will focus on R&D technicians and marketing staff, according to a report in DigiTimes.