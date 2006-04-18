Graphic receives the Crystal Globe award

Graphic Plc receives the 'Crystal Globe' the highly respected award from the West of England Aerospace Forum (WEAF), in the category of Competitiveness Improvement Programme (CIP).

The 2006 Competitiveness Improvement Award has been awarded in recognition of the tremendous efforts that UK based PCB producer Graphic Plc has made in developing a culture of continuous improvement, and robust strategy to maintain their long-standing leading position as one of the most successful manufacturer of PCB's in Europe.



David Pike the Managing Director of Graphic Plc was presented with the award at the Winter Gardens at Weston Super Mare, and thanked all of the staff at Graphic. 'The award reflects the company's philosophy of continuous improvement throughout the organisation, and the many hours of hard work from our dedicated staff'.



WEAF's CIP Programme was initiated in 2002, and is specifically designed to assist Small to Medium Enterprises (SME's) to improve their performance, by a systematic approach to change, to allow them to compete in the supply chain in multi-national partnerships. The award is co sponsored by WEAF, The South West Regional Development Agency and the Aerospace Industry of the South West.



(L to R Roger Cox - Development Director WEAF, David Pike - Managing Director GRAPHIC PLC & Alison Starr - Smith Aerospace)