Flextronics partners with Daintree Networks

Flextronics has officially joined Daintree Networks ControlScope Connected Partner Program.

ControlScope Connected is a community of manufacturers that enable interoperable wireless products that can communicate with each other, across vendors and product types. As a Daintree Networks Connected Partner, Flextronics will have access to market-ready low-cost wireless technology though the ControlScope Connected community.



"We are pleased to partner with Daintree Networks in support of open standards-based solutions which we believe will provide even more value to our customers with advanced, integrated wireless control solutions and cost-effective options to meet energy efficiency regulations and goals," said Chris Stratas, vice president, Flextronics Lighting Solutions.



"With over a decade of embedded wireless expertise, Daintree Networks enables wireless fixtures, sensors, thermostats and more through our true open standards-based solutions," said Mandeep Khera, vice president of Marketing and Channels. "The ControlScope Connected Partner Program is driving the adoption of networked, wireless building automation systems, which are the foundation of the Enterprise Internet of Things (E-IoT). We welcome Flextronics and look forward to working with them as a valued member of the Connected Partner Program."