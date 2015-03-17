© serban enache dreamstime.com

Ford teams up with Microsoft on connected car services

Ford Motor is reportedly turning to one of its old partners – namely Microsoft – to help bolster the company's connected car services.

The automaker is planning to offer the ability to automatically update its infotainment system wirelessly later this year. This would be done via Microsoft's cloud-based Azure platform, according to a Reuters report.



The cloud-based service will also enable Ford to gather – more – date on how the owners use their vehicles, with the owners permission that is.



One aspect that the data that the company will receive wirelessly, is that it could be used to remotely analyse and diagnose mechanical issues or alert drives and dealers about maintenance. Another thing is that the information could be passed on to insurers, the report continues.