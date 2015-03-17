© roman ivaschenko dreamstime.com

Positive start for German PCB market

January sales figures for PCB manufacturers were almost four percent lower than those in January 2014.

However, turnover remained at a similarly high level as in previous years, reports the industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.



Order intake dropped almost eleven percent compared to the same month 2014. However, one needs to bear in mind that in January 2014, both - turnover and order intake - were exceptionally high.



The book-to-bill ratio reached a value of 1.06 in January 2015.



The number of employees increased by 3.7 percent compared to the same month 2014. Additional jobs were created mainly in medium and large companies.