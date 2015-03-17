© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

TCL expands to India and Brazil

Chinese mobile handset and TV manufacturer, TCL, is looking to set up new facilities in India and Brazil next year in order to overcome stiff import duties.

TCL Cheif Executive, Li Dongsheng told Reuters, that the company hopes to have the manufacturing facilities completed during next year and with that have a better foundation for growth on these markets.



No comments were made on the size of the investment.