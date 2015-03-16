© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Ericsson also cuts jobs in Germany

The job cuts within network equipment maker Ericsson will also impact Germany. In Aachen, up to 150 of those 550 employees will lose their jobs.

This was announced by the company on Thursday on request. The jobs will be cut in a socially acceptable way. The company said it might be able to limit the number of job cuts to around 100. Aachen is home to developers for mobile systems and broadband technology.



In its home country Sweden, Ericsson announced that 2'200 jobs (out of total 17'500 local) will be cut. The measures are part of the global austerity measures that Ericsson had announced last year.