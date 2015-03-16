© ventec

Ventec Europe continues investment in aerospace

Ventec Europe continues its investment in the establishment and maintenance of aerospace-standard cleanliness in the pre-preg handling areas of their distribution center in Warwickshire, United Kingdom.

The European Space agency sees contamination of laminates by foreign material in the dielectric as a major problem and is collaborating with key suppliers to mitigate the risks by seeking support from laminate manufacturers to define a new procurement specification in the form of Appendix A to IPC-4101-D.



Last year Ventec Europe publicly declared their commitment to support the proposal to define an enhanced quality standard for base materials used in high-reliability PCBs for critical applications, with particular reference to the prevention and detection of foreign material inclusions early in the supply chain.



Even though Appendix A to IPC-4101-D has yet to be formally adopted, Ventec have already put enormous investment into establishing and managing a critically clean manufacturing process for pre-pregs and laminates, and monitoring production with advanced inspection technology.



The UK distribution centre has clean rooms, one each for polyimide and epoxy pre-preg cutting and packing. Access is strictly reserved for trained operators in full clean-room outfits.



No card or wood is permitted in the pre-preg processing rooms and all the work-surfaces are stainless steel. Each room has its own set of dedicated handling equipment, colour coded to identify where it belongs never leaving that area to eliminate the risk of cross-contamination.



Mark Goodwin, Ventec’s chief operating officer for Europe and the US, comments: ‘We have always made every effort to ensure that the pre-preg we deliver is completely free from foreign object debris in the form of particulate contamination. We are determined to maintain those cleanliness standards all the way into the customer’s lay-up room and our fabrication equipment and environment here in Ventec Europe have been specifically designed to aerospace standards.’