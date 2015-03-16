© ventec PCB | March 16, 2015
Ventec Europe continues investment in aerospace
Ventec Europe continues its investment in the establishment and maintenance of aerospace-standard cleanliness in the pre-preg handling areas of their distribution center in Warwickshire, United Kingdom.
The European Space agency sees contamination of laminates by foreign material in the dielectric as a major problem and is collaborating with key suppliers to mitigate the risks by seeking support from laminate manufacturers to define a new procurement specification in the form of Appendix A to IPC-4101-D.
Last year Ventec Europe publicly declared their commitment to support the proposal to define an enhanced quality standard for base materials used in high-reliability PCBs for critical applications, with particular reference to the prevention and detection of foreign material inclusions early in the supply chain.
Even though Appendix A to IPC-4101-D has yet to be formally adopted, Ventec have already put enormous investment into establishing and managing a critically clean manufacturing process for pre-pregs and laminates, and monitoring production with advanced inspection technology.
The UK distribution centre has clean rooms, one each for polyimide and epoxy pre-preg cutting and packing. Access is strictly reserved for trained operators in full clean-room outfits.
No card or wood is permitted in the pre-preg processing rooms and all the work-surfaces are stainless steel. Each room has its own set of dedicated handling equipment, colour coded to identify where it belongs never leaving that area to eliminate the risk of cross-contamination.
Mark Goodwin, Ventec’s chief operating officer for Europe and the US, comments: ‘We have always made every effort to ensure that the pre-preg we deliver is completely free from foreign object debris in the form of particulate contamination. We are determined to maintain those cleanliness standards all the way into the customer’s lay-up room and our fabrication equipment and environment here in Ventec Europe have been specifically designed to aerospace standards.’
Last year Ventec Europe publicly declared their commitment to support the proposal to define an enhanced quality standard for base materials used in high-reliability PCBs for critical applications, with particular reference to the prevention and detection of foreign material inclusions early in the supply chain.
Even though Appendix A to IPC-4101-D has yet to be formally adopted, Ventec have already put enormous investment into establishing and managing a critically clean manufacturing process for pre-pregs and laminates, and monitoring production with advanced inspection technology.
The UK distribution centre has clean rooms, one each for polyimide and epoxy pre-preg cutting and packing. Access is strictly reserved for trained operators in full clean-room outfits.
No card or wood is permitted in the pre-preg processing rooms and all the work-surfaces are stainless steel. Each room has its own set of dedicated handling equipment, colour coded to identify where it belongs never leaving that area to eliminate the risk of cross-contamination.
Mark Goodwin, Ventec’s chief operating officer for Europe and the US, comments: ‘We have always made every effort to ensure that the pre-preg we deliver is completely free from foreign object debris in the form of particulate contamination. We are determined to maintain those cleanliness standards all the way into the customer’s lay-up room and our fabrication equipment and environment here in Ventec Europe have been specifically designed to aerospace standards.’
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments