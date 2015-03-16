© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Xiaomi looking to expand in India - with Foxconn

Xiaomi is planning to set up an Indian production facility together with Foxconn and Inventec.

Chinese consumer electronics company, Xiaomi, is in negotiations with EMS-giant Foxconn and Inventec regarding the possibility of – jointly – setting up a manufacturing facility for smartphones in India, according to a report in DigiTimes.



The companies have held talks regarding the location of the planned site but have not yet agreed on a schedule to implement the plan, the report continues.