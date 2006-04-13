Top 50 EMS accounts for $109 billion in sales

According Manufacturing Market Insider the top 50 of the global EMS providers 2005 accounted for $109 billion in sales.

The combined sales for these top 50 EMS providers rose 14.4 percent fron 2004.



“You can interpret the data in two ways. In one sense, growth of 14-plus percent for the Top 50 points to a continued increase in the practice of outsourcing. But the group's lackluster growth with Hon Hai excluded shows that 2005 was a disappointing year for some large EMS companies,” said John Tuck, editor and publisher of Manufacturing Market Insider.



Top five EMS providers where Hon Hai(Foxconn), Flextronics, Sanmina-SCI, Solectron and Celestica. A top-ten ranking required sales figures of $1.61 billion and a top-50 ranking required sales of at least $183 million.