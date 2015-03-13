© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Ericsson's production ends up at Flextronics in Poland?

Ericsson announced the other day – as reported by evertiq - that the company intends to close the facility in Katrineholm, Sweden. And it looks like the production might end up at EMS manufacturer Flextronics.

"Our intention is that the production we do today in Katrineholm will be moved to Poland. Flextronics is not a new partner, we have been cooperating with them for 20 years", says Martin Johansson, production and logistics manager at Ericsson to the local newspaper kkuriren.



He says that the facility in Polish Tczew is geographically advantageous and the decision follows Ericsson's strategy.



"The production strategy is that about half will be done by our partners. In this way, we are more flexible when it comes to ups and downs in volumes."