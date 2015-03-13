© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

ABB wins cable system order for UK wind farm

ABB has won a USD 130 million order for the Walney Extension Wind Farm off the coast of England, which will be one of the biggest in the world, generating 660 megawatts (MW).

ABB has won an order worth around USD 130 million from DONG Energy, a Danish energy company, to supply a high-voltage cable system that will bring power from the Walney Extension wind park off the northwest coast of England to more than a million people in the United Kingdom.



“The Walney Extension cable link will help deliver clean renewable power to more than a million people,” said Claudio Facchin, president of ABB’s Power Systems division. "This project reaffirms ABB’s commitment to delivering power and productivity for a better world and reinforces our position as a leading provider of innovative high-voltage cable technology."



The existing Walney offshore wind farm is located 15 kilometers west of Walney Island off the coast of Cumbria in the Irish Sea, with its turbines covering an area of approximately 73 square kilometers. The Walney Extension Wind Farm site where ABB is supplying the high-voltage cable system is northwest of the existing installation and will cover an area twice as large at 149 square kilometers.



ABB will design, manufacture, supply and commission the 220 kilovolt (kV) alternating current (AC) extruded cable system. The link includes more than 157 kilometers of submarine cable to connect the two wind farm platforms to each other and to shore, as well as 24 kilometers of underground cable for the grid connection.