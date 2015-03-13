© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

TE Connectivity names new VP & GM, Automation & Control

Craig McDonnell has been named Vice President and General Manager of the Automation & Control business within TE Industrial.

Mr. McDonnell will report to TE Industrial President Thomas Schmidt and is responsible for the business globally.



In his new position, Mr. McDonnell will be responsible for the continued growth of the business, through focus on improving the customer experience, expanding TE’s product portfolio into field applications, improving customer coverage in the machinery market and building a performance-oriented culture.



Craig McDonnell was previously with Eaton Corporation, where he was the leader for Eaton’s Automation & Drive business.