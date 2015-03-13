© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Terma signs MoU with ATRiCS

Terma and ATRiCS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop a cost-efficient Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) for surface surveillance on small- to medium-sized airfields.

The two companies agreed on development of a surveillance system based on the advanced SCANTER 5502 Surface Movement Radar (SMR) and the embedded tracker from Terma.



Thomas Jensen, Vice President, Security Applications, Terma Defense & Security said: “With the SCANTER 5502 radar and the addition of the Terma embedded tracking function we can feed the radar output data directly to the ATRiCS Tower Pad iCWP. Together we can provide a complete awareness, routing, guidance and control solution for many small to medium sized airports, of which there is a substantial number around the world, thus enhancing airport safety for a relatively small investment.”



Wolfgang Hatzack, ATRiCS CEO, commented: “Hundreds of smaller airports can be fully and reliably covered by just one SMR. This SMR sees all traffic including VFR and other non-cooperative targets. Combined with the ATRiCS TowerPad this solution provides many A-SMGCS functions in a modern controller working position.”