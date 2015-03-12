© filmfoto dreamstime.com

Bang & Olufsen restructures its AV business

Danish Bang & Olufsen has decided to take significant steps to reduce its cost base, in particular in the AV business.

The reduction of the cost base is a consequence of the company's focus on levraging technology partnerships and platforms, a streamlined innovations process and ongoing optimisation of the supply-chain and manufacturing footprint. The changes will result in a leaner organisation and a simplified organisational structure.



The restructuring will result in a reduction of approximately 125 full-time employees, the majority of these in the AV segment. The full scope of the restructuring is expected to result in full year cost savings of approximately DKK 100 million or EUR 13.4 million (equally split between capacity cost reductions and gross margin improvements).