Petra Freimark Thell new CFO of KAMIC Group

Petra Freimark Thell has been hired as CFO of KAMIC Group. She will be a member of the executive management team and will take up her duties on 13 April.

Petra will succeed Patrik Fagerholm who is leaving the Group for a similar post with Dynasafe Group. She joins KAMIC Group from the position of CFO of Atoy Automotive Sweden AB where in addition to heading the finance function in the Swedish company she was also responsible for coordinating the entire Finnish group’s financial reporting and budgeting.



“Petra brings a highly competent force to KAMIC Group and she will have a key role in the continued development of the Group. I am also convinced that Petra with her drive and personal profile will function well with the rest of us in the Parent Company and as a member of the Group’s executive management team,” says Fredrik Celsing, President and CEO of KAMIC Group.