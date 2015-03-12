© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Sony fed up with rumours about selling mobile business

The general manager of Sony Mobile Communications Taiwan, Jonathan Lin, has – once again – stated that the company does not have any plans to sell its mobile device business.

The company is determined to continue to develop smartphones, tablets and wearable devices. In fact, Sony Mobile is looking to attain profitable operations in 2015-2016 and reach its goal of 3-5% in operating margins by 2017, According to a report in DigiTimes.



The company is also looking to update the functionality of the built-in cameras of smartphones with Sony's own optical image technology, the report concludes.