© elena duvernay dreamstime.com

"This is RUAG to ground control"

RUAG Space has received a contract valued at nearly EUR 21.95 million for development and deliveries to the European Space Agency (ESA) EUCLID satellite.

The subsystem to be delivered is known as a data management system which includes equipment for controlling the satellite, gathering research information, and communicating with the ground.



EUCLID will examine some of the universe's most mysterious phenomenon – dark energy and dark matter. The goal is to try to get an answer to one of astronomy’s most important questions: Why is the universe expanding at an accelerating pace.



EUCLID be equipped with a 1.2-meter telescope which will – along with the camera equipment – map out some two billion galaxies. The system should be able to study objects 10 billion light years away and thus provide a picture of the universe's childhood.



EUCLID is planned for launched in 2020.